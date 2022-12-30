Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued for New Year revellers in City

Hyderabad: In view of New Year Eve's celebrations on Saturday, the Cyberabad police has announced traffic restrictions in its limits.

According to the advisory, the Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR) and PVNR Expressway will be closed for light motor vehicles except the vehicles bound towards the Hyderabad International Airport, Shamshabad from 10 pm to 5 am. The flyovers will be completely closed for all vehicular and pedestrian movement from 11 pm to 5 am.

Flyovers including Shilpa Layout, Gachibowli flyover, Bio-diversity flyovers-I and II, Shaikpet flyover, Mindspace, Road No 45 flyover and Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Cyber tower flyover, Forum Mall-JNTU Flyover, Kaithalapur Flyover, Babu Jagjivan Ram flyover at Balanagar will be closed.

The traffic police directed drivers, operators of cabs, taxi and auto-rickshaws to be in proper uniform and carry all their documents. It warned them against refusing to ride on hire with the public as it amounts to violation of Section 178 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Also, a penalty of Rs 500 will be imposed in the form of e-challan on such refusal to ply.

Public may send such complaints to the police on WhatsApp 9490617346 with details of vehicle, time and place. They shall not misbehave with the public or demand excess fares, the police said.

The Cyberabad police also warned bars, pubs or clubs of knowingly or negligently allowing their customers, associates to drive under the influence of alcohol and said such cases will be dealt strictly as per law and the concerned management will be prosecuted for abetting the crime. They also asked the management to educate their customers and associates on consequences of drunk driving and shall also make alternative arrangements for travel.

The traffic police will conduct extensive checks for drunk driving across Cyberabad and register cases. The driving licenses of the persons caught for drunken driving will be sent to the Road Transport Authority for suspension. Police will also be booking appropriate cases against rash driving, over speeding, excessive honking, dangerous driving, triple, multiple riding and other offences.