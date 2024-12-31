  • Menu
Hyderabad: Traffic cops launch training prog

Hyderabad: Traffic cops launch training prog
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police, in collaboration with the Sarvejana Foundation, have launched the Refresher Traffic Training Programme on Monday.

The programme will cover the aspects of traffic management and enforcement, the role of traffic police personnel in enforcing traffic laws, managing the traffic flow, responding to incidents, and educating the public. The first batch was attended by 150 traffic personnel of all ranks, and this training will continue for the next two months.

P Viswa Prasad, IPS, Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic), Hyderabad, emphasised the importance of strict implementation of road rules to ensure the safety of commuters. He has appreciated the tireless efforts of traffic personnel, their commitment to efficient traffic management, and their dedication to maintaining order on the roads.

sidekick