Hyderabad: Traffic curbs from today to Sept 18 for ferrying Ganesh idols in city

Hyderabad : In view of transportation of Ganesh idols from Dhoolpet, the city police announced traffic entry, exit and diversions from September 15 to 18. According to the police, vehicles carrying Ganesh idols will only be allowed from MJ Bridge towards Gandhi Statue to Dhoolpet. Other vehicles will not be allowed from MJ Bridge to Puranapool from 7 pm to 6 am between September 15 and 18.

At entry points at Gandhi statue (Puranapool) heavy vehicles will be allowed only between 10 pm and 6 am after showing purchase receipts at the point and Takkarwadi towards Ghode-ki-Khabar.

At the exit route Boiguda Kaman: All vehicles will exit and proceed towards Darussalam, EkMinar (Nampally), Alaska Petrol Pump T Junction (Goshamahal), MJ Market Chatri, Bhulaxmi Temple towards Afzalgunj, Puranapul to Bahadurpura.

Syndicate Bank Agapura: Vehicles can exit and proceed towards above said routes. Jirra (Tappachabutra): Vehicles can exit from Jirra of Tappachabutra and proceed towards Karwan, Langar Houz and Asifnagar routes.

No vehicle will be allowed inside the Dhoolpet market from exit routes Mallepally X Roads, Boiguda Kaman, Ek-Minar, Alaska Petrol pump T Junction. Small vehicles are allowed to enter the Dhoolpet market at any time from entry points only.

Parking places in Jummerat Bazar: Devotees are requested to park their heavy vehicles at 100-foot road Kulsumpura. Transport vehicles and RTC buses will not be allowed from MJ Bridge to Puranapul. All drivers are requested to check the condition of their vehicles before coming to the market. They are to follow signage displayed en route.