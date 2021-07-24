Hyderabad: Traffic curbs imposed for Mahankali Jatara

Secunderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Friday notified traffic regulations in Secunderabad to facilitate proper control and regulation of traffic in connection with "Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu Jatara" from 4 am on July 25 to 10 pm on July 26.

On July 25 from 4 am till conclusion of the festival, the road leading to Mahankali Temple from Tobacco Bazar, Hill Street and General Bazar, Secunderabad will be closed for all vehicular traffic. Subash Road, starting from Bata Crossroads, upto Ramgopalpet Police Station will remain closed for all vehicular traffic. Similarly, the road leading to the temple from Advaiah Crossroads and the road leading to temple from General Bazar will be closed for all vehicular traffic.

The general traffic and RTC buses coming from Karbala Maidan will be diverted at Ranigunj Crossroads towards Minister Road, Rasoolpura Crossroads, CTO, SBH Crossroads, YMCA Crossroads, St.John's Rotary, Gopalapuram Lane and railway station.

RTC Buses returning from the railway station towards Tank Bund will pass through Alfa Hotel Crossroad, Gandhi Crossroads, Sajjanlal Street, Old Traffic PS Mahankali, Ghasmandi , Bible house and Karbala Maidan RTC Buses returning from railway station towards Tadban and Begumpet will pass through Clock Tower, Patny Crossroads, YMCA Crossroads, SBH Crossroads.

Traffic coming from Bible House will be diverted at Ghasmandi Crossroads towards Sajjanlal Street and Hill Street. Traffic coming from SBH Crossroads towards RPRoad will be diverted at Patny Crossroads towards Clock Tower and Paradise. Traffic coming from Paradise towards R P Road will be diverted at Patny Crossroads towards SBH or Clock Tower. Traffic coming from Clock Tower towards RPRoad will be diverted at Patny Crossroads towards SBH Crossroads and Paradise.

Traffic coming from CTO Junction towards M G Road will be diverted at Paradise Crossroads towards HDFC Bank, Sindhi Colony , Minister Road , Ranigunj Crossroads , Karbala Maidan. Traffic coming from Patny Crossroads will be diverted at Paradise Crossroads towards CTO Junction.

ON July 26 from 2 pm to 10 pm: The road between Secunderabad Railway Station towards St Mary's Road will be closed for all vehicular traffic. All buses proceeding towards Secunderabad railway station from Hakeempet, Bowenpally, Balanagar and Ameerpet will be terminated at Clock Tower. They will return to their destinations on the same route.

Parking places:Vehicles coming from St.Johns Rotary, Sweekar Upkar, SBH side will park at Hari Hara Kala Bhavan/Mahbub College.Vehicles coming from Karbla Maidan, Bible House, Ghansmandi will park in Islamia High School Vehicles coming from Ranigunj and Adaiah X Roads will park in Govt. Adaiah Memorial High School, Adaiah X oads, Ranigunj, Secunderabad. Vehicles coming from Subhash Road will park at Old Jailkhana open place.Vehicles coming from Manju Theater will park at Anjali Theater lane.