Hyderabad: Traffic diversions on account of Eid-ul-Fitr prayers

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued an advisory in connection with Eid ul Fitr prayers at Mir Alam Eidgah and Hockey Grounds at Masab Tank. Restrictions or diversions will be imposed between 8 am to 11.30 am on the day of festival.

Mir Alam Tank Idgah

The vehicular traffic (Namazees) from Puranapul, Kamatipura, Kishanbagh towards Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Bahadurpura crossroads from 8 am to 11.30 am. During the prayer time, general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah, Tadban and will be diverted at Bahadurpura crossroads towards Kishanbagh, Kamatipura and Puranapul.

Similarly, traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah and will be diverted at Danamma Huts crossroads towards Shastripuram, NS Kunta. Vehicles will not be allowed towards Eidgah and will be diverted at Kalapather L&O PS towards Mochi Colony, Bahadurpura, Shamsheergunj and Nawab Saheb Kunta.

Heavy vehicles including RTC buses from Puranapul towards Bahadurpura will be diverted at Puranapul Darwaza towards Jiyaguda and City College till the entire congregation disperses after prayers. Similarly, heavy vehicles from Shamshabad, Rajendra Nagar and Mailardevpally towards Bahadurpura will be diverted at Aramghar Junction towards Shamshabad or Rajendranagar or Mailardevpally till the entire congregation disperses.

Hockey Ground, Masab Tank:

At Hockey Ground, Masab Tank, namazees will offer prayers under the Masab Tank junction flyover and no vehicular traffic will be allowed under the flyover. Traffic from Mehdipatnam and Lakdikapul will be allowed for commuting only on the flyover from 7 am to 10 am.

Traffic from Mehdipatnam towards Banjara Hills Road No.1, via Masab Tank will be diverted through Masab Tank flyover, via Ayodhya Junction (left turn) Khairtabad, RTA Office, Khairtabad (left turn) Taj Krishna Hotel so on. Traffic from Lakdi-ka-pul towards Masab tank and intending to go to Road No.1/12 Banjara Hills via Masab Tank will be diverted at Ayodhya Junction towards Nirankari, Khairtabad, VV Statue, Khairtabad RTA Office (left turn) Taj Krishna Hotel. Traffic will not be allowed below Masab Tank flyover towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills till the completion of prayers.

Traffic from Road No. 12, Banjara Hills will not be allowed towards Masab Tank and diverted at Road No, 1/12 Junction towards Taj Krishna Hotel-right turn-RTA Khairtabad and vehicular traffic coming from NFCL Junction, Punjagutta will be diverted at Taj Krishna Hotel towards Errum Manzil Colony, RTA Khairtabad, Nirankari, Lakdikapool, Masab Tank flyover, Mehdipatnam.