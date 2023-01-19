Hyderabad: Traffic police facilitates transport of live organs

Hyderabad: The city police gave a green channel for the transportation of live organs (heart and lungs) by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the organ for a 12 km stretch from Yashoda Hospital in Malakpet to KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad on Thursday.



According to police, the 12 km distance between Malakpet to Secunderabad was covered in 12 minutes. The medical team carrying live organs left at 10.59 am from Yashoda Hospital in Malakpet and reached KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad, at 11.11 am. Tweeting about the incident, the Hyderabad traffic police on Twitter said, "HYDTPweCareForU Today HYDTP provided green channel for transportation of live organ i.e., Heart and Lungs from YashodaHospital Malakpet to KIMShospital Secunderabad. The stretch of 12 KM was covered in just 12 minutes. SavingLives AddlCPTrfHyd." The efforts of Hyderabad Traffic Police in the transportation of live organs were applauded by the managements of Yashoda Hospital and KIMS Hospital as it help in saving one precious life. This year in 2023, Hyderabad Traffic Police has facilitated organ transport 2 times.