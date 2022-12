Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions at Amberpet for one week

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory on diversions at Amberpet in view of flyover construction works. Traffic restrictions will be imposed between 11:00 pm and 5:00 am from December 15 to 20.

According to police, traffic from Uppal towards 6-number junction will be diverted at Amberpet T-Junction towards Ali Cafe crossroads, Zinda Tilismath road, Golnaka New Bridge, Golnaka Junction, Nimboliadda and Chaderghat.

Commuters from Chaderghat towards 6-number junction will be diverted at Golnaka Junction, Golnaka New Bridge, leftwards at Zinda Tilismath road, Ali Café cross road, Amberpet T Junction, rightwards at Royal juice and Uppal. Traffic from Tilaknagar towards 6 number junction will be diverted at Tilakngar Junction, Shivam road, Sai Baba Temple Road, Red Building, Royal juice and leftwards towards Uppal.

Traffic from Dilsukhnagar towards 6-number junction will be diverted at Amberpet T-Junction Royal Juice, Red Building , Sai Baba Temple, Shivam road , leftwards at Tilaknagar and vehicles from Chaderghat towards Uppal will be diverted via Chaderghat, Nimboliadda, Tourist Junction, Barkatpura, Fever Hospital, Vidyanagar, Adikmet flyover, Tarnaka, Habsiguda and Uppal.