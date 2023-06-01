Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions imposed amid Telangana Formation Day on Friday

Amid Telangana Formation Day on June 2, the Hyderabad police have imposed traffic restrictions in the surrounding areas of the Secretariat. According to the restrictions, the routes over NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road, and Lumbini Park will be closed from 6 am to 2 PM as there is a possibility of traffic congestion in the vicinity of Secretariat, Gunpark.



Against this backdrop, the officials suggested that motorists should take alternative routes instead of traveling on those routes during the said period.



On the other hand, as the celebrations will also be held at the Telangana Martyrs' idol in the Gunpark opposite the Assembly, the vehicles plying on that route will be stopped for a while.



The vehicles from Panjagutta towards Raj Bhavan, Somajiguda towards VV statue, Nirankari from Ayodhya, Rabindra Bharti to Iqbal Minar, Iqbal Minar to Old Saifabad PS, Old Saifabad PS to Rabindra Bharati, Old Saifabad PS to Iqbal Minar, BJR statue, Rabindrabhara from Nampally side and the vehicles coming from the direction of PCR Junction and Bashirbagh Junction will be stopped for a short duration.