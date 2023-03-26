Hyderabad: Trainee Civil Services Officers organise 'Bharath Bhojanam'

Hyderabad: The 112 Trainee Central Civil Services Officers from across the country, who are attending Special Foundation Course at Dr MCR HRD Institute, here rolled out "Bharath Bhojnam" a day-long Food and Fun Festival on Saturday. The Officer Trainees showcased their multiple talents at dishing out a wide variety of delicacies, unique to different States of the country, marketing abilities to sell them, and business acumen to generate profits, to be donated for a charitable cause.

Dressed in their unique traditional attires and jewelry of various States, the Officer Trainees converted the Institute's Campus into Mini-India and added to the glamor quotient of the event. The fete was a part of the learning process at the Institute and the Officer Trainees learnt many a lesson in budgeting, leadership, interpersonal skills, group dynamics, and so on during the course of conceptualization and execution of the event.

Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, IAS, DG of the Institute and Principal Secretary inaugurated the event by releasing colourful balloons in the air. He said the event provided a rare opportunity to the Officer Trainees to understand difficult challenges involved in planning and successfully establishing micro and tiny enterprises, especially by people belonging to weaker sections of society.