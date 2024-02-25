Hyderabad: Training session on identification of critical polling stations held

Rangareddy: Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, Avinash Mohanty, organised a comprehensive training session for SHOs and other police officials from various police stations within the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on Saturday. The session focused on equipping officers and staff for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Officials were briefed on the process of identifying critical polling stations in coordination with sector officers of the Revenue Department. Understanding the reasons behind the classification of polling stations as critical and the guidelines for reporting to the District Election Officer (DEO) were emphasized.

Strategies to enhance public confidence in the electoral process and encourage voter turnout were discussed as part of confidence-building measures. Ensuring free, fair, participative, accessible, inclusive, and safe elections within the Cyberabad limits was outlined as a priority.