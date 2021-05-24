Hyderabad: Transasia donate ventilators for health facilities

Hyderabad: To help the State government in the fight against the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Transasia donated five BiPAP-Ventilator machines for deployment in various Covid-19 dedicated hospitals. In spite of the current shortage in the availability of these machines, Transasia procured these machines from its global vendors.

Dr V Rambabu Naik, General Manager (Diagnostics), TSMSIDC, said, "It's a timely donation and essential in the fight against Coronavirus. Transasia's efforts to deliver non-invasive ventilation will benefit many COVID-19 patients struggling to breathe while trying to fight off this virus."