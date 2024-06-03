Hyderabad: Tri-Police Commissionerate celebrate

Hyderabad: The Tri-Police Commissionerate celebrated the decennial of Telangana State Formation Day on a grand note on Sunday.

At the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate in Banjara Hills, Joint CP (Admin) Parimala Hana Nutan unfurled the national flag. She greeted the gathering when the State completed ten years. She asked the police department staff to carry out their duties diligently and with discipline. Sudharani, Chief ADO, Srinivasulu, Chief Accounts Officer, Urmila JAO, Y Satyanarayana, DSP (Communication), Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, ACP ICCC in-charge, and staff were present.





At the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, Commissioner Avinash Mohanty hoisted the tricolour. He extended his heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day. He emphasised the importance of police officers performing their duties with dedication to provide exemplary services to the public. Avinash urged all personnel in the department to contribute wholeheartedly to laying a strong foundation for the future of the State.



Cyberabad Joint CP Traffic D Joel Davis, DCPs Dr G Vineeth, Narayan Reddy, Srinivas Rao, Srinivas, Nitika Pant, Narasimha Kothapalli, DCP EOW K Prasad, Women & Child Safety DCP Srujana Karnam, Inspectors, ministerial staff, and other personnel participated.





Rachakonda Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi unveiled the flag at the commissionerate in Neredmet. He said the Statewas formed in accordance with the struggles and aspirations of the people of Telangana; he himself had seen the struggle for a separate State.



He said new initiatives were undertaken in the police department for the maintenance of law and order. The crime rate has been reduced.

He appreciated the efforts of the police in the recent Lok Sabha elections as well as the State assembly elections, which were held peacefully. DCP (Admin) Indira, ACPs, inspectors, and other officers were present.