Hyderabad: Tributes paid to brave hearts on occasion of Vijay Diwas

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 51st Vijay Diwas, a wreath-laying ceremony was organised by the Telangana and Andhra Sub Area. Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Telangana Governor paid tributes to the war heroes by laying a wreath at Veerula Sainik Smarak in Secunderabad on Friday.

Brigadier K Somashankar, Officiating General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area also paid homage and laid a wreath on behalf of Army Personnel. Senior Army officers including Commandants and veterans paid tributes to the brave hearts.