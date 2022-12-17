  • Menu
Hyderabad: Tributes paid to brave hearts on occasion of Vijay Diwas

Tributes paid to brave hearts on occasion of Vijay Diwas
Tributes paid to brave hearts on occasion of Vijay Diwas

Highlights

On the occasion of the 51st Vijay Diwas, a wreath-laying ceremony was organised by the Telangana and Andhra Sub Area.

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 51st Vijay Diwas, a wreath-laying ceremony was organised by the Telangana and Andhra Sub Area. Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Telangana Governor paid tributes to the war heroes by laying a wreath at Veerula Sainik Smarak in Secunderabad on Friday.

Brigadier K Somashankar, Officiating General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area also paid homage and laid a wreath on behalf of Army Personnel. Senior Army officers including Commandants and veterans paid tributes to the brave hearts.

