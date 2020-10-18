Hyderabad: TRS corporator attacked over nala encroachment

Hayathnagar corporator, Tirumal Reddy has been attacked by the local residents over a nala encroachment at Ranganayakulagutta. People alleged that they had complained about the nala encroachment to the corporator who turned a blind eye over the issue which resulted in waterlogging in many areas.

They added the water entered their homes due to the encroachments on the nala and vented out anger over the corporator for taking no notice of their issues.

The incident occurred when the corporator visited the flood-affected areas in Hayathnagar and enquiring about the situation. A woman turned up suddenly and caught the shirt of the corporator questioning on nala encroachment. However, people alerted by the incident and took away the woman from the place.

A few days ago, Ibrahimpatnam MLA was attacked by the people when he visited Yacharam mandal of Medipally to perform a puja at Medipally lake. Some people hurled slippers and stones at the MLA's convoy restricting his entry into the village. The people alleged that they were forced to give away their lands for the pharma industry.