Hyderabad: TRS getting back leaders from Eatala camp

Hyderabad: Even as the Huzurabad by-election is yet to be announced, the TRS already swung into action with its "Operation Aakarsh". One of the main aides of former minister Eatala Rajender, T Sammy Reddy, returned to TRS expressing confidence in the government.

The pink party leaders are camping in Huzurabad constituency for the last few days and focusing mainly on getting back TRS activists from the Etala camp. A majority of them have come back in to the ruling party.

According to TRS leaders, ministers and MLAs are holding meetings with Etala's followers and convincing them to return to the party assuring posts. Sammy Reddy, who was in the Etala camp, changed his stance on the former minister. He said Rajender when in government had opposed its schemes. "We were with him in sympathy. We thought he would not change the party and compromise with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. But he conspired against the party and joined the BJP without consulting any leader," Reddy said.

Before Sammy Reddy, the party had several leaders who supported Etala after he was dropped from the Cabinet. They had spoken in favour of Rajender and changed their stance and returned to TRS.

The leaders who were with Etala include Karimnagar Zill Parishad chairperson Vijaya, Jammikunta Municipal chairman Takkalapally Rajeshwar Rao, Veena Vanka MPP Mamidi Tirupati Reddy, Jammikunta ZPTC Sheelam Shyam.

Party sources said that these leaders were offered posts and also money to re-join TRS. The party's first target is to get back leaders from Etala camp, focus on others and make them join the ruling party, said a senior TRS leader. He said many more would join the party in coming days.