Hyderabad: TRS MP Santosh gets award for promoting greenery

Hyderabad: TRS MP J Santosh Kumar who has launched Green India Chalenge to promote greenery, has won award on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology (GCOT) conferred Green India Challenge Gramodaya Bandhu Mitra Puraskar on Santosh Kumar.

The GCOT team led by retired irrigation engineer M Shyamprasad Reddy felicitated Santosh with the citation. The MP has been igniting greening India and catalyzing the resurgence of the forests with celebrity participation.

From planting a tree by the Tollywood and Bollywood now entered to Hollywood celebrities challenging their co-starts to plant trees and further nominate their co-artists and this chain spreading to the different parts of the world.

Santosh thanked the GCOT and said," I have done whatever little I could help promote Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's vision of Haritha Haram. However, to be recognised and awarded increases my responsibility."