Hyderabad: TSNAB nabs three persons in drug case

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) along with Gudimalkapur police apprehended three persons involved in drugs. The police seized cocaine, LSD, ecstasy pills, ganja, two cars, cash of Rs 72,500, and five mobile phones, total worth Rs 32.89 lakh from them. The arrested persons were B Balaji (34) businessman and former Navy officer, K Venkataratna Reddy (47) film financer and D Murali (42) a railway employee.

According to police, the accused Balaji native of Nellore regularly holds drug parties with his friends in Hyderabad. Gradually he established direct contacts with Nigerians to procure drugs from Bangalore and brought them to Hyderabad. He also sells drugs to the customers and to important persons in the cine field.

He is regularly purchasing drugs from four persons of which three are Nigerians who were residing at Bangalore and one from Visakhapatnam. He came in contact with Venkataratna, a film financier. “Venkataratna was financing the drug business of Balaji who purchased the drugs and sold it to customers and earned profits,” said TSNAB, Superintendent of police, D Sunitha Reddy.

On credible information, Balaji was apprehended in the limits of Gudimalkapur with drugs on Wednesday. Venkataratna and Murali along with two women were present in the flat.

Venkataratna had called in the two women promising roles in movies. Four persons who supplied the drugs to Balaji and 18 consumers are absconding.

Balaji was previously involved in similar cases.