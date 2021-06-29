Hyderabad: TSRTC bus driver ends life by consuming poison in front of bus depot

Hyderabad: Upset over not according duty for the last one week, a TSRTC driver committed suicide by consuming poison in front of Ranigunj bus depot here on Tuesday. He was shifted to the hospital by the staff where he died while undergoing treatment.



According to the police, ST Reddy was working as a driver with Ranigunj Bus Depot-1 and he was not given duty for the last one week. On Tuesday morning, he came to the depot and consumed some poisonous substance.



Family members of Reddy who came to know about the incident rushed to the depot along with the union leaders and spoke to the management. They alleged that the victim was not allotted duty since earlier this month. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.