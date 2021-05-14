Hyderabad: TSRTC issues circular asking all officers to take attendance

Hyderabad: Even as the employees demanded relaxation of duties in the wake of lockdown imposed in the State, TSRTC management has asked them to attend duties during the shutdown, raising eyebrows.

The corporation has issued a circular asking all officers to take attendance.

As per guidelines, RTC offices/garages/workshops should be fully functional with 100 per cent attendance. The depot managers should book the crew and other operating staff on a need/rotation basis.

Attendance should be marked, as present, for the entire lockdown period for the crew and other operating staff who report for duty, as and when they are booked/called by DMs. The crew and other operating staff who are on rotation basis and not booked for duty on any given day, their attendance should also be marked as present.

The guidelines further said that for those employees who were on sanctioned leave of any kind, as on (date of commencement of lockdown) May 12 and whose leave period falls in whole or part of the lockdown period their attendance should be marked as leave accordingly. For those who report for duty or otherwise during the lockdown on completion of the leave, their attendance for the remaining lockdown period should be marked as present.

The TMU general secretary said that all other offices are allowed to function with 33 per cent strength, as per roster drawn by the head offices not exceeding the percentage. Any violation of instructions in the GO would result in prosecution under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Section 188 of IPC as well as other applicable laws.

But the TSRTC authorities have ordered the administrative office staff, workshop employees, to attend, which is contrary to the instructions. In addition, they proposed three shifts for operation of services, each shift has 10 drivers and conductors each.

He said that some employees were questioning three shifts, when the government itself had imposed lockdown from 10 am to 6 am. What was the need to attend duty in three shifts? during the pandemic situation prevailing in the State.

The TMU leader urged the managing director to draw the minimum needed employees on a rotation basis for smooth operation and maintenance of vehicles and to run the administrative offices.