Hyderabad: TSRTC MD Sunil Sharma urges staff to generate more revenue

RTC X Roads: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) MD Sunil Sharma interacted with the employees of corporationthrough a video conference from Bus Bhavan on Thursday. Responding to their pleas, he directed officials to find solutions.

The MD noted that the corporation was going in the right direction. He took suggestions and feedback from employees with regard to welfare of employees, on how to increase revenue and co-ordinated with officers on the spot. He appreciated conductor VS Narayana of Karimnagar 2 depot for giving good suggestions. He said conductors and drivers were doing an amazing job inspite of the Covid19 pandemic.

The MD informed the employees that, "We are earning Rs 9.5 crore per day now with present occupancy ratio (OR). The employees and the officers should put more efforts to increase OR and revenue to Rs 12-13 crore a day."

He expressed happiness at the revenue generation by cargo Services. He said that the corporation was getting a revenue of over Rs 3 crore per month and this should be increased to Rs 10 crore which would help the corporation tide over financial problems.

Also present on the occasion were Special Secretary VijendraBoyi, Executive Directors A Purushotham, C Vinod, Venkateshwarlu, Munisekhar, Financial Adviser Ramesh, cargo special Officer Krishnakanth, HODs and all officers of TSRTC.