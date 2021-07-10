Top
Hyderabad: TSSED conducts inspection of schools

Hyderabad: TSSED conducts inspection of schools (representation image)

Highlights

The Telangana State School Education department (TSSED) officials on Friday inspected several schools across the City, for their alleged violations of GO 46

Hyderabad: The Telangana State School Education department (TSSED) officials on Friday inspected several schools across the City, for their alleged violations of GO 46.

According to sources in the department, the GO stipulates fee schools should collect on monthly basis only. However, several schools, in violation of orders, reportedly "harassed" parents and collected the entire fee in one go. This was found during the inspection of 11 schools.

Against this backdrop, during a hearing before the State High Court, the department officials assured to take action against erring schools within four weeks.

Following this, the department had sought government permission to act. After it gave green signal, officials inspected schools in Manikonda, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Himayatnagar, Ameerpet, Begumpet, DD Colony. The inspection reports are to be submitted to the department for action against schools.

