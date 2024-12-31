Hyderabad: TTD makes elaborate arrangements for NY celebrations in city

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) made elaborate arrangements for visitors at the Himayat Nagar and Jubilee Hills temples in light of the upcoming New Year’s Day.

The temple authorities said visitors would be permitted for sarva darshanam at the temples from 6 am onwards on New Year’s Day, January 1. Last year, about 15,000 devotees did darshan at the Himayat Nagar temple and nearly 40,000 at the Jubilee Hills temple on New Year Day. Similarly, 25,000 devotees did darshan at the Himayat Nagar temple and 35,000 at the Jubilee Hills temple on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi.

Anticipating a huge turnout of devotees this year, elaborate arrangements were made at both temples, said TTD Assistant Executive Officer (AEO) U Ramesh. Addressing media persons on Monday, the AEO said that on the Vaikunta Ekadasi on January 10, Vaikuntadwara darshan would be provided for the devotees from 3:30 am onwards and would continue till late in the evening.