Hyderabad: Two-day film festival gets going
Hyderabad: Jashn-e-Sainma, a two-day festival celebrating films, organised by Osmania University, got off to an enthusiastic start on Wednesday at the Tagore auditorium.

According to OU officials, these two days the festival will have competitions on teaser cuts, short films, impromptu quizzes, and other events.

Also on offer is a master class on sound design for cinema and other finer aspects of filmmaking. Professor R Limbadri, chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), said technology has enabled young filmmakers to bring out fresh stories in very creative ways in recent films and wished the festival a great success.

Dr Mamidi Harikrishna, director, Department of Culture, outlined the evolution of cinema and said short films are the future and that being unconventional and breaking barriers is the spirit of the present times.

