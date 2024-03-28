Live
- Kadiyam Kavya backed off from the contest
- Vijayan facing payback for hounding Oommen Chandy: Congress
- Government doctors can contest any elections after resigning from service: Calcutta HC
- Several former Congress leaders join BJP in Punjab
- HAL achieves major milestone, first aircraft of Tejas Mk1A takes to skies in Bengaluru
- Ex-Western Railway engineer convicted in 9-year-old bribery case
- Congress to launch its election manifesto from Jaipur on April 6: Sources
- Big shock for BRS as Hyderabad Mayor decides to join Congress
- Trinamool moves ECI against PM Modi's conversation with BJP nominee on 'distribution of Rs 3K cr seized assets to Bengal's people'
- Illness to Wellness campaign joins hands with Yolohealth to sensitise citizens about preventive healthcare solutions
Just In
Hyderabad: Two-day film festival gets going
Hyderabad: Jashn-e-Sainma, a two-day festival celebrating films, organised by Osmania University, got off to an enthusiastic start on Wednesday at the Tagore auditorium.
According to OU officials, these two days the festival will have competitions on teaser cuts, short films, impromptu quizzes, and other events.
Also on offer is a master class on sound design for cinema and other finer aspects of filmmaking. Professor R Limbadri, chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), said technology has enabled young filmmakers to bring out fresh stories in very creative ways in recent films and wished the festival a great success.
Dr Mamidi Harikrishna, director, Department of Culture, outlined the evolution of cinema and said short films are the future and that being unconventional and breaking barriers is the spirit of the present times.