Hyderabad: Two-day fun activities at Nehru Zoo Park

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park collaborated with the State government and Telangana State Forest Department to celebrate Nature Conservation Day on July 28 and International Tiger Day on July 29. According to the zoo authorities, the 2-day event will have fun activities, competitions, and awareness programmes to engage visitors. Events to inspire people of all ages to participate actively in conservation efforts will be lined up at the Zoo Park on Nature Conservation Day.

The events include the nature conservation quiz, challenging participants with questions about wildlife, habitats, and sustainable practices, followed by drawing, elocution competitions, and a craft-making session scheduled for July 28.

On July 29, awareness about the endangered tiger species and the need for their protection. The day will have a tiger-themed rally inside the zoo premises while experienced animal keepers will host a captivating talk show.

Moreover, a poster-making competition will be held for participants to express their love for tigers and their commitment to protecting them. People interested can register themselves online on the website of the Telangana State Forest Department.