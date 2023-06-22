Live
Hyderabad: Two-day international workshop begins

Hyderabad: On the eve of Telangana State decennial formation day celebrations, a two-day International Workshop on Design and Additive Manufacture of Custom Devices was organised at Osmania University on Tuesday..
The workshop was organised by the Centre for Product Design, Development and Additive Manufacturing, Osmania University, India and Cardiff Metropolitan University, UK and in association with National Centre for Additive Manufacturing, Hyderabad. Prof D Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor, OU urged to continue the collaboration in the long run and in the coming two days they will seek common areas of interest to collaborate in the long run.
