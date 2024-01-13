Hyderabad: Two held with MDMA drugs worth Rs 3.12 lakh

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force East Zone team, and Falaknuma police apprehended two persons who were in possession of MDMA drug (Amphetamine). The police seized 26 gms of MDMA worth Rs 3.12 lakh from them. The arrested persons were Mohd Amer (33), an interstate drug peddler, and Zubair Ali (27), a consumer. Rehan Patel, alias Arshad, a native of Mumbai, a main supplier is absconding.

According to the police, Amer went to Mumbai in search of character work and signed on to act in some films as an artist while remaining in Mumbai. He became addicted to drugs, returned to Hyderabad, began working as a real estate mediator, and later decided to make quick money illegally by selling drugs in Hyderabad.

The police said he went to Mumbai by flight, purchased 26 gms of MDMA drug from Arshad in Mumbai, and returned to Hyderabad. On Friday, police nabbed Amer near the Exide petrol pump in Vattepally when he went to deliver the drugs to Zubair and seized the contraband.