Hyderabad: Two, Including Infant, Suffer Burns in Alwal Arson Attack Over Harassment Dispute

In a violent turn of events in Hyderabad's Alwal area, an arson attack left an infant and two adults injured after a dispute over harassment allegations. The incident occurred on Tuesday night when a group, including Vivek and Lakshmi, the brother-in-law and mother of a woman, arrived at the home of Pradeep, a GHMC outsourcing employee.
The group confronted Pradeep’s parents, Prakash and Hemalatha, accusing Pradeep of repeatedly harassing their daughter despite previous warnings. The situation escalated when the suspects threw petrol on the couple and their home, setting it on fire. As flames spread, the suspects fled the scene. Local residents quickly intervened, extinguishing the fire and helping Prakash, Hemalatha, and four-month-old Chandini to the hospital.
Prakash suffered severe burns, with injuries covering 50% of his body, while infant Chandini also sustained burns. All three victims are receiving medical treatment. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.