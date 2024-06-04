  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two kids die in wall collapse in city

Hyderabad: Two kids die in wall collapse in city
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: In a rain-related incident on Sunday night, two children lost their lives and two others were injured when a wall collapsed in Babul Reddy...

Hyderabad: In a rain-related incident on Sunday night, two children lost their lives and two others were injured when a wall collapsed in Babul Reddy Nagar, Mailardevpally, within the Rajendra Nagar circle. The sudden downpour wreaked havoc in the affected colony.

The victims have been identified as Noor Jahan (8) and Asif Parveen (3). The two other children, who were seriously injured, have been admitted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

The children are reportedly from a family of migrant workers from Bihar who had come to Babul Reddy Nagar to work as industrial labourers. The Mailardevpally police visited the scene and launched an investigation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X