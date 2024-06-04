Live
- Modi must respect people’s verdict, resign: Congress
- BJP picks Naidu as NDA convenor
- ‘Placebo’ surgery not a cruel trick, can be very effective
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th June 2024
- Shocked Jagan vows to rise like phoenix
- Asaduddin juggernaut rolls on with huge win
- Ye Jo Public Hai Ye Sab Jaanti Hai…
- Celebrations erupt at MIM hqrs as Asad wins
- Babu is Back: Landslide for NDA
- Congress wins both LS seats in violence-hit Manipur
Just In
Hyderabad: Two kids die in wall collapse in city
Highlights
Hyderabad: In a rain-related incident on Sunday night, two children lost their lives and two others were injured when a wall collapsed in Babul Reddy...
Hyderabad: In a rain-related incident on Sunday night, two children lost their lives and two others were injured when a wall collapsed in Babul Reddy Nagar, Mailardevpally, within the Rajendra Nagar circle. The sudden downpour wreaked havoc in the affected colony.
The victims have been identified as Noor Jahan (8) and Asif Parveen (3). The two other children, who were seriously injured, have been admitted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.
The children are reportedly from a family of migrant workers from Bihar who had come to Babul Reddy Nagar to work as industrial labourers. The Mailardevpally police visited the scene and launched an investigation.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS