Hyderabad: Two Punjabi natives held for transporting drugs

Hyderabad: The city police on Friday arrested two natives from Punjab who were involved in selling drugs and seized 900 grams of Poppy Straw Concentrate and other items all worth Rs 15 lakh. The accused were Jagtar Singh and Jaimal Singh and third accused, Ranjith Singh, a lorry driver is absconding.

Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda police commissioner said, "Our Special Operations Team (SOT) received a tip-off about the said persons who were involved in transporting drugs from Punjab. Upon receiving information, the teams laid a trap near Keesara and nabbed the accused.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused person Jagtar Singh was staying in the city from past 13 years and running a dhaba on NH near Kandlakoya toll plaza and Jaimal Singh was the worker in the dhaba. As the accused person was unable to make profits in the dhaba business, he planned to sell the drugs from Punjab, so he took the help of his lorry driver friends who used to transport goods from Punjab to Hyderabad."

As the accused was a lorry driver earlier, he easily made connections with other lorry drivers and with their help he was transporting drugs to the city. The duo has been arrested and booked under NDPS act and remanded to judicial custody.