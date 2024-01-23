Live
- AP High Court to take up urgent hearing of bail petition of accused in Kodikathi case
- OnePlus 12 Launch at 7:30 PM: Design, Specifications, and India Pricing Revealed
- Rama Bhakti grips pilgrim city
- Winter affecting menstrual cycle?
- Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu resigned the YSRCP and MP post
- A handful of almonds for healthy skin, blood sugar, heart!
- Apple's iOS 17.3 Update Introduces Stolen Device Protection
- MLA Hafeez Khan inaugurates paper Manufacturing unit in Kurnool town
- Minister Seethakka to tour Adilabad today
- 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocks China
Just In
Hyderabad: Two RTC buses gutted in fire
Highlights
Hyderabad: In yet another fire incident, two TSRTC buses were gutted while another was partly damaged at the Dilsukhnagar bus depot on Sunday...
Hyderabad: In yet another fire incident, two TSRTC buses were gutted while another was partly damaged at the Dilsukhnagar bus depot on Sunday night.
Upon noticing the fire, depot security personnel attempted to douse it and promptly alerted the fire department. Soon after receiving the information, the Malakpet fire station dispatched firefighters, who successfully extinguished the fire. The officials said no casualties were reported in the mishap. While the exact cause of the fire accident is not yet certain, it is suspected that the fire may have originated due to issues with the batteries.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS