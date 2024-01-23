  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two RTC buses gutted in fire

Hyderabad: Two RTC buses gutted in fire
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: In yet another fire incident, two TSRTC buses were gutted while another was partly damaged at the Dilsukhnagar bus depot on Sunday...

Hyderabad: In yet another fire incident, two TSRTC buses were gutted while another was partly damaged at the Dilsukhnagar bus depot on Sunday night.

Upon noticing the fire, depot security personnel attempted to douse it and promptly alerted the fire department. Soon after receiving the information, the Malakpet fire station dispatched firefighters, who successfully extinguished the fire. The officials said no casualties were reported in the mishap. While the exact cause of the fire accident is not yet certain, it is suspected that the fire may have originated due to issues with the batteries.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X