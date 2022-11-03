Hyderabad: UG girl students undergo Mission E3 internship

Hyderabad: Girl students from the backward classes undergraduate colleges from Warangal and Siddipet are undergoing a unique programme of Mission E3 (Educate-Empower and Expand) at the Centre for Human Security Studies (CHSS), Hyderabad.

CHSS, founder and executive director Dr Ramesh Kanneganti on Wednesday said, "50 meritorious girl students from the BC undergraduate colleges from Warangal and Siddipet will undergo a 1 month research internship programme from November 1 to 30".

The internship programme develops knowledge-skill and attitude (KSA) through various subject areas.

These students during their stay will learn about higher education opportunities abroad in 15 countries by Union Ministry for Human Resources Development (UMoHRD) to pursue post-graduation and one academic year fellowships.

They will also undergo UPSC civil services examination preparation and Telangana state-level examination preparation and will get acquainted with the guidelines and preparatory methods by serving and retired All India civil servants and central civil services officers.

Apart from this, they will also be explained the national security and human security studies with external affairs of India components. On the technical front, the undergraduate students will be introduced to emerging technologies like AI and IoT and Blockchain and Metaverse Big data and 5G plus interface with law.

Communicative English and life skills and introduction to national and international organisations like the UN etc will also be part of the internship programme.

Earlier, the CHSS empowered college girls from TSWREIS, TTWREIS and TMREIS.