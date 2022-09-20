Hyderabad: Unani doctors hold protest

Hyderabad: Doctors and medicos of Government Nizamia Unani Medical College and Unani Hospital on Monday protested against the State government on discrimination of recruitment process of the medical fertility avoiding the Unani doctors. During the protest they raised slogans against the TRS government as the recruitment process avoided the Unani doctors.

They demanded from both the Central and State governments against the national health mission for implementation without concern from Unani fraternity and representatives.