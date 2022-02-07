Hyderabad: Unauthorised constructions sprouting at Tolichowki

Hyderabad: Construction of unauthorised structures is a serious problem that the government is fighting. Encroachments are rising in city. Although laws and demolition campaigns have helped to shed light on such constructions, their developers are responsible for causing financial loss to investors and property buyers.

Residents of Deluxe Colony in Tolichowki allege that illegal constructions are due to negligence of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. They blamed the GHMC and local leaders who are hand-in-glove in the colony.

Abdul Asif, a resident, points out that there are several encroachments and people are illegally constructing additional floors of their buildings. He alleges that illegal construction is on "the slab of major nala passing through the colony. Even after complaints to the GHMC, nothing has been done; construction is on at a fast pace."

How authorities permitted construction of a house on nala slab," he questions. "It seems civic authorities and local leaders have joined hands to promote illegal construction."

On another unauthorised construction, residents say that Deluxe Colony is a cooperative housing society which is a layout with 63 plots; owner of plot no 24 is constructing an illegal structure without valid permission.

"Illegal constructions are going on. It is clear from this case that the GHMC officials are clearly neglecting their duties. They are not taking any step to stop such activities," says Syed Mujeebuddin, another resident.

Due to laxity of officials, illegal constructions on encroached lands is a menace that is growing by the day. "To end such activities, the GHMC should set up a special cell to undertake intense checks in every city area periodically and take immediate steps to demolish unauthrised structures," adds Mujeebuddin.