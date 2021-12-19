Hyderabad: Union Bank of India organises Mega MSME Credit Camp

Hyderabad: Union Bank of India organised Mega MSME Credit Camp in Hyderabad on Saturday as part of its ongoing MSME Festive Bonanza campaign. Nitesh Ranjan, Executive Director, Union Bank of India, flagged off the Mega Camp in Hyderabad.

In order to give further impetus to the MSME sector commemorating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Union Bank of India launched a special scheme i.e., MSME Festive Bonanza Campaign from November 15, 2021 offering competitive interest rates. On the occasion, a series of MSME credit camps have been conducted pan India across 125 regions covering 18 zones.

The Mega MSME Credit Camp is being organised at various centre across India. The response towards the same has been very encouraging. On the special camp day, the Hyderabad Zone has mobilised over 400 new business accounts amounting to Rs 1,600 crore.

The Hyderabad Zone also launched Cashless Campus facility providing Digital Payment gateways to 51 educational institutions in Telangana to take care of fee collection digitally. Along with this, it also provided over 9,500 Fastag to the entire bus-fleet of Telegana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).