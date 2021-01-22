Hyderabad: UoH logo carved out of rock unveiled

Hyderabad: Prof Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, in the presence of Pro Vice-Chancellors, Deans of Schools, Registrar, Finance Officer, Controller of Examinations, University Engineer, among others, inaugurated a natural rock statue sculptured with UoH Logo and erected in front of the University main gate on January 21, 2021.

The statue has significance in that it is a natural rock (10X12 feet) having been identified within the campus and mobilised to the front gate. The University's alumni, Mr. Dhiraj Kumar and Mr. Masum Asick Molla, from the Department of Fine Arts, beautifully sculptured the UoH Logo on the rock. This is visible to the commuters passing on Lingampally - Gachibowli main road along with the ones who enter the campus. This has elevated the beauty of the University entrance main gate.

On the occasion, Prof Podile emphasized the need of alumni to come up with bright ideas and contribute to growth of UoH. He also highlighted the works done by these 2 students at the recently inaugurated Amenities building.

The alumni thanked the UoH for the opportunity given to them to contribute to the University where they have studied and learned the art of sculpture.

Dr A Bindu Madhava Reddy, faculty in the School of Life Sciences and Coordinator-NSS of UoH, thanked Prof Podile and others for gracing the occasion and appreciating the artful work of the alumni.