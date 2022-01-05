Hyderabad: Upgraded Bolarum railway station yet to materialise

Hyderabad: The promised upgraded Bolarum railway station is yet to see light of the day. Recently, the South Central Railway introduced Diesel Electric Multiple Unit ( DEMU) trains and Main Line Electrical ( MEMU) trains for the benefit of daily travellers; but those traveling daily from Bolarum are facing problems, as the station lacks basic facilities-- no shelter at platforms 2 and 3, inadequate lighting, no washrooms and no proper west entrance.

Once again vexed with the issue, a few locals have taken it up on twitter and tagged the SCR officials, requesting them to provide basic facilities at the station. The Bolarum railway station has three platforms and four tracks. About 2,000 passengers avail its services daily.

T Anil, a daily passenger said, "The platforms 2 and 3 are not properly shaded; lack proper illumination, washrooms, proper signboard and proper west entrance. The station does not have a proper exit point. There is only one main entrance gate. When recently MEMU trains were started many passengers preferred the station, as it is accessible, but station lacks proper facilities. The platforms are narrow. Daily we are facing hardships; it would be better if the SCR develops the station."

Murali Krishna, working president, Federation of New Bolarum Colonies (FNBC), points out "We are vexed with sending written representations to the railway authorities seeking development of the station. As its west side is not developed many people face hardships in accessing the station. There is enough vacant private land and railway land to develop the station; but no development measures are being taken."

CH Simhadri of Bolarum said, "As the station does not have washroom facilities at platforms 2 and 3 , passengers waiting for trains face inconvenience during night time as basic amenities for the public accessibility in the platforms are lacking; how can the railways expect patronage and earnings?."