Hyderabad: Urdu missing from city signboards

Hyderabad: The Telangana government claims that it is promoting Urdu as the second official language. But there seems to be a lot of difference between the claims and realities on ground. With no Urdu signboards in most historic and tourist places, government offices, and road directions in the city, many Urdu-lovers have expressed their displeasure.



Several Urdu lovers have raised the issue of missing Urdu from signboards in the city. The language is missing from the Golconda Fort, seven tombs, Paigah tombs and other tourist places. According to them, Urdu is not only spoken by a vast majority of city residents, but also visitors who come from different States. It is still read and written by a major section of the State, irrespective of religion, caste and creed. Authorities' failure to ensure in Urdu on signboards is clear injustice to language.

Golconda Fort is one of the most important heritage structures in the State, but it lacks Urdu signboard. Questioning the seriousness of the government's claim of promoting Urdu language-lovers have pointed out that even the historic fort, where origins of Hyderabad are found, fails to reflect in its signboards.

"The signboards have names in English, Hindi and Telugu, although Urdu has been declared as the second official language by the Government," said Asif Hussain Sohail, a social activist.

"Being the second official language, apart from several historic places, Urdu is missing in signboards of schools, hospitals, and most route boards of RTC buses. Why such discrimination against Urdu?" he questioned.

Syed Irfan Al Hussaini, who on a recent visit to Golconda Fort found this trend, even though Urdu language received patronage in the Deccan for centuries, during the Qutub Shahi and Asaf Jahi dynasties.

"Our Chief Minister who now hoists flag from the ramparts of the Golconda Fort should also understand the importance of Urdu attached to the culture and tradition of Deccan, particularly with Hyderabad," he added.

Mohammed Yousufuddin, an Urdu lover, said Urdu was largely spoken across Telangana. It is largely mixed with Telugu to create Deccani here. "Urdu-speaking people also use signboards; lack of Urdu proves a difficult task for them. On most city bus signboards, there is no Urdu. Passengers are finding it difficult to identify destinations. I demand the government and RTC to include Urdu in route boards of buses," he said.

Sohail adds, the government claims of promoting Urdu seems to be only lip service and is yet to be implemented. Many crucial steps need to be taken in order to make the claims true, but nothing was done in support of Urdu. Lovers of Urdu also started a 'Save Urdu Movement' appealing to the government and concerned authorities to include Urdu in all signboards. They are creating public awareness area-wise to save the language.