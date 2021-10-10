Hyderabad: Ushodaya Supermarket opens 18th store at Vayupuri Colony

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha Member J Santosh Kumar inaugurated Ushodaya Supermarket at Vayupuri Colony in Sainikpuri on Saturday morning. Company MD M Yugandhar said that first store was opened in 2005 at AS Rao Nagar in Hyderabad with the aim of providing all kinds of essential items to a family at affordable prices. Since then the company has opened 13 supermarket stores in Hyderabad and four in Andhra Pradesh. Now this is its 14th store in Hyderabad and 18th store overall.

MD Yugandhar said that they have now opened new store 'Ushodaya Supermarket' in Vayupuri Colony as per women customers' wishes. Stating that they will never compromise in providing quality goods to people, he attributed the development of 'Ushodaya Supermarket' to the confidence of the consumers.