Hyderabad: Uttam for capital punishment to rape-murder accused

Hyderabad: Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday demanded the State government to take steps for ensuring capital punishment for the accused of the rape-murder of a married woman in Nalgonda district.

Uttam made the demand after visiting the victim's family members at their residence. He handed over Rs 1 lakh as assistance on his behalf after consoling them.

He also assured the family that the party would extend help. Speaking to media persons later, he termed the incident as 'tragic', adding that there was no security for lives of women in the State. He alleged that the State government failed in providing security to women.

He demanded the government to constitute a fast-track court for speedy trial of the murder case and ensure capital punishment to the accused. He wanted the government to pay compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family, besides providing a job to one of its members.