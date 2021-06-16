Hyderabad: V Hanumanth Rao opposes government decision to sell lands

Nampally: Veteran Congress party leader V Hanumanth Rao on Tuesday opposed the State government's decision to auction all its vacant valuable lands.

Speaking to media persons, he said the State would not have lands even for grave yards if it sells its lands in future. "The future generations would face problems if the government went ahead with its decision to sell lands".

Rao asked the government would it have lands had its predecessors sold them in the past. He called upon the Opposition parties to come on one platform and fight the decision to sell lands. Commenting on the appointment of TPCC president, he reiterated his demand and urged the party high command to appoint a leader from the weaker sections.

Raising the issue of desecration of Dr. B R Ambedkar's statue by local police in 2019, he said the police had shifted the statue to Goshamahal police station. VH said he would welcome the decision of installing the statue of martyred Col. Santosh, but asked the government as to what kind of problem it has with Ambedkar statue .

Rao said he already spoke to politicians like MIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, Telangana TDP president L. Ramana and TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy on the issue. He was holding a round-table conference on the issue on June 17.