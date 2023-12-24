Hyderabad: V-P Dhankhar to visit city today

Hyderabad: Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, will release a special postal cover to commemorate the 100th anniversary of legal luminary late Justice Konda Madhav Reddy, at AV College in the city on Sunday.

Justice Konda Madhav Reddy served as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai High Courts and was Governor of Maharashtra. Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Chairman, of Justice Konda Madhav Reddy Foundation, said on Saturday, that the special postal cover being released in honour of Justice Konda Madhav Reddy, is a momentous occasion which captures the essence of his life and works and the values he stood for.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari instructed the officials to make fool proof arrangements in connection with the visit of the Vice President.

CS held a coordination meeting on Saturda and discussed the arrangements to be made in this regard. As this was the maiden visit of the Vice President to the state, she directed to arrange police band along with guard of honour by the police contingent. Adequate security, traffic and bandobust arrangements should also be made as per the blue book, she said.

Similarly, the Health, R&B, GHMC, Energy and other departments were also asked to work in close coordination and ensure that the visit of the dignitary is conducted in a smooth and effective manner.