Hyderabad: Valedictory function of 44TH higher air command course held

Secunderabad: The Valedictory Function of the 44th Higher Air Command Course (HACC) was conducted at the College of Air Warfare (CAW), on Thursday. The Chief Guest on the occasion, Air Vice Marshal KSK Suresh, Commandant CAW was welcomed by Air Commodore RK Obheroi, Deputy Commandant CAW.

The Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Trophy for Best Overall Performance and Commandant's Trophy for Excellence in Academics were awarded to Group Captain Parag Lall, Air Marshal KB Singh Trophy for the Best Individual Research Paper was awarded to Group Captain SK Anand and Book Prizes were also given away to the meritorious officers, said a senior officer, defence wing, Hyderabad. As the annual flagship course of CAW, commenced on July 27 with a strength of 52 officers of the rank of Group Captain and equivalent from all the three Services. The course aimed to educate the officers in the development and employment of Aerospace Power and its applications in joint operations at the operational and strategic level.