Hyderabad: Varying bus fares give unintended benefit to passengers

Hyderabad: If you are travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru in a TSRTC bus, keep an eye on the depot from which the bus is coming as you can save around Rs 60 with several depot buses charging different rates for the ticket.

The situation of the passengers who book online are also at a loss because they pay in advance.

According to the official sources, super luxury buses to Bengaluru are operated by seven depots in the State including Hyderabad-1, Hyderabad-2, Sangareddy, Zaheerabad, Karimnagar, Miyapur and Picket. However, buses of these depots have different fares for the same distance. The passengers travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru in the buses of Karimnagar, Miyapur and Picket depot are paying Rs 845 to Rs 850 per ticket.

However, the passengers travelling in the buses of the depot including Hyderabad-1, Hyderabad-2, Sangareddy and Zaheerabad are paying Rs 815 for the same ticket. There are 20 A/c buses and ten non-A/c buses on the Bengaluru route. Sudhakar Sharma, who travelled recently by booking an online ticket, said that when he enquired from his fellow passenger, he said that the fare was Rs 815.

Sudhakar complained to the authorities and he was told that the tickets are issued as per the TIMs (ticket issuing machines) program. Sudhakar said, "We can understand if the difference is Rs 20 or Rs 30 as reservation charges but the difference is Rs 60, which is not fair for the people who book online tickets."

According to sources, the problem has started during the last one week. When the personnel brought this to the notice of the higher officials, they said that it should not have happened as the TIMs are programmed as per the stages. The authorities are now trying to find out where the mistake has occurred or was there any mischief by the programmers.

The clueless staff had to scratch their heads when the passengers began to question the discrepancies in the ticket fares and want their higher officials to resolve the issue immediately.