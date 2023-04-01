Hyderabad: Vega Sri Gold & Diamonds launches Vega Sri Luxe

Hyderabad: Noted exquisite jewelery company, Vega Sri Gold and Diamonds launched their luxury Jewelery line-Vega Sri Luxe. Renowned actor Pragya Jaiswal unveiled the new collection at the store in the city on Friday.

Vega Sri gold and diamonds have been catering to the needs of the customers and have established themselves as trusted Jewelery brand in no time. Now, the brand Vega Sri luxe aims to carry its legacy forward.

The vega Sri luxe collection is an exquisite range of premium Jewelery in gold, diamonds, Polki and Kundan Jewelery that showcases intricate designs and exception craftsmanship. Vega Sri luxe's motive is to make sure new designs reach every Telugu household. Each piece of Jewleryhas a unique design to reflect the essence of elegance, beauty and charm. Naveen Kumar Vanama, ManideepYechuri, Kalyan Kumar Golla, Sudhakar Kumar Srinivas Rao, the owners of the brand were present at the event.