Hyderabad: Violating helmet rules may lead to suspension of driving license

Hyderabad: Driving license will be suspended permanently for the two-wheelers if the motorist is found flouting helmet rules. In the purview it, Cyberabad traffic DCP Vijay Kumar took to Twitter stating that the license will be suspended under section 206 (4) of the motor vehicle act.

The decision has been taken in the view of the safety of the commuters. He said that the central government has hiked the fines for flouting helmet rules which claimed many lives in the road accidents.

The DCP made it clear to the commuters not to ride the two-wheelers without wearing a helmet else the driving license will be suspended permanently.

The license will be suspended for three months for the first violation and it will be cancelled permanently later if found violating the rule for the second time.







