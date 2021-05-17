Hyderabad: Virus disciplined me says Survivor Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: Corona virus turned Mohammed Aziz's world upside down in the blink of an eye after he tested positive in the first week of April. However, it was only his confidence; positivity and family's support that made him win the Covid battle almost after 44 days.

While his wife Saleha Begum and son Khadeer could only watch, treat, wait and pray for Aziz's recovery, he stood strong and would tell himself that he would surely recover.

While speaking to The Hans India, 58-year-old Aziz resident of Attapur said, "I don't know where I picked up Covid." He said that he felt the pandemic and the response to it was mostly political, "I only wore a mask when I had to," says Azeez.

Now he sees things a little differently. "Your choices are to be made now, before you get infected – wear a mask and ensure social distance," he said. On April 5 he started feeling sick and by the next day, he had a fever. The fever continued for the next few days, getting progressively worse reaching a high temperature of 102.

Azeez was immediately taken to the hospital and was diagnosed with Covid-19. However he adopted home quarantine. He said, "I had to struggle for breath and my brothers were in a rush to arrange oxygen cylinders for me, I thought that I couldn't make it but I made it happen as I kept fighting for life, and finally I recovered."

It was his strong hope and resilience which brought his life back to normal. He said, "I have learned my lessons and now my lifestyle has been completely changed as I adopted good practices like yoga, exercise and healthy diet, also I have set up the disinfectant machine at the entrance of my house."

Suggesting Covid-19 patients to have faith in themselves as it plays a crucial role in survival if one is infected with the virus, he said "Protect yourself by taking safety measures, never think that face masks are uncomfortable, it protects you from getting infected."