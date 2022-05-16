Hyderabad: Vote for BJP amounts to suicide, says Narayana

Hyderabad: CPI national secretary Narayana on Sunday said that vote for BJP once will be like committing suicide.

The CPI leader slammed the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for not talking about the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act.

He said the Union minister neither spoken about the women's reservation nor about what the Centre had done for the development of the new State.

He also ridiculed Amit Shah for begging the Telangana people to vote for his party once and give a chance to rule. Stating that the BJP government at the Centre willfully starved the Telangana State, the CPI leader said that the people of Telangana should never give any chance to such anti-people party.