Hyderabad: Wakf Board takes over Maqbara Abdul Haq management

Hyderabad: After several years, the mutawalli of Maqbara Abdul Haq which is famous as 'Saidanima Tomb', who has been working illegally, has been terminated by the Telangana State Wakf Board. The board took the institution under its direct management.

According to the board, the Wakf institution, Maqbara Abdul Haq, situated at Boats Club, Secunderabad, is a registered Wakf with gazette 6 - A -1989 under the Towliath of Nawab Syed Maqdoom Ali Khan, son of the Late Nawab Sardar Nawaz Jung. The notified Mutawalli Janab Syed Maqdoom Ali Khan expired in 1998.

"The defector Mutawalli Syed Ifteqar Ali Khan approached the board with fake and fabricated Muntakhab (book of endowment). The board appointed him as Mutawalli in 2003 and later the post was given to his son, Syed Mohammed Ali Khan, in November 2013, " said a Wakf officer.

Based on legal opinion, the board removed Khan from the post. The Wakf institution has been taken under the direct management of TS Wakf Board along with all attached properties. "The Wakf Board took over charge of Maqbara with Chowkhandi. An assistance official team will be deputed to manage day-to-day affairs of the institution until further orders," informed the officer.

Syed Meraj Nawab, who filed a complaint, said a complaint was filed lodged against Khan in Abids police station. Also a representation was given to the Wakf Board, stating that, on the basis of fake Muntakhab the board appointed him as Mutawalli without verifying records submitted by Khan. Subsequently the board also appointed his son as without verifying records," he added.

He pointed out that after the termination of Mutawalli, the board members of Mutawalli and the managing committee were persuading officers not to terminate him and not to takeover the management. "If this continues we may lose Wakf properties," he added.