Hyderabad: War veterans to be felicitated today

Hyderabad: Armed Forces Veterans Day is celebrated as a mark of respect and recognition to the unparalleled services rendered by the veterans of Indian armed forces for the nation. The year 2021 is being commemorated as "Swarnim Vijay Varsh" to recognise and commemorate the sacrifices and selfless services rendered by our gallant veterans in the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

While the fourth Armed Forces Veterans Day was attended by over 800 veterans at Secunderabad on 14 Jan 2020 and celebrated on a grand scale, the Veterans Day this year has been impacted adversely due to COVID-19 pandemic and has therefore been reduced in scale.

Celebrations for the Veterans Day this year at Secunderabad have been clubbed together with Army Day on 15 Jan 2021 at Veerula Sainik Smarak. The solemn occasion will be attended by limited number of serving military personnel and war veterans of 1971 Indo-Pak War residing in Secunderabad.

A wreath laying ceremony will be conducted at the Veerula Sainik Smarak and 1971 War Veterans will be felicitated by Major General RK Singh, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area. Senior military officers of the Secunderabad station and Senior veterans will lay wreaths at the memorial to pay their respects to all ranks of the three services who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.