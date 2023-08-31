Hyderabad: Ward offices launched to improve citizen services

Hyderabad: Heralding in a new urban administrative reform with the aim of enhancing proximity between Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the public, it unveiled a 13-ward level office setup within its jurisdiction on Wednesday. This initiative aims to effectively tackle citizen grievances concerning civic amenities at the ward level. The inauguration of these additional ward offices marks the establishment of level office systems in all 150 wards within the GHMC jurisdiction.

GHMC holds the distinction of being the first municipal corporation in the nation to unveil a ward office system, encompassing diverse government departments operating collaboratively. This innovative approach empowers individuals to register complaints pertaining to civic concerns. In lieu of visiting GHMC circle or zonal offices, citizens now have the opportunity of engaging with proximate ward offices for task completion, grievance submission, and furnishing recommendations to the State government, says GHMC.

On Wednesday, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi inaugurated 13 ward offices in various areas in the city including Red Hills, Chintal Basti, Mehdipatnam, Goshamahal among others. On this occasion, she said that all 150 ward offices are now made available to the public under the GHMC. Zonal Commissioner, DCs, and corporators were also present. She said the problems should be solved according to the citizen charter in the ward office.

“If the complaints related to other wards are received from the citizens,they can also be taken upby sending them to the concerned ward officials for solving it as per charters schedule,” added Vijayalakshmi.

The Mayor issued directives for officers to maintain a courteous demeanor when addressing individuals visiting the ward offices, ensuring that complainants are not provoked. Further, officers are entrusted with the responsibility of accepting inquiries regarding ward-related grievances, forwarding them to the respective departments for resolution.

Striving for prompt solutions in accordance with the ‘Citizen Charter,’ registered concerns will be expeditiously resolved. In instances where an officer is unable to achieve resolution within the stipulated timeframe, appropriate actions will be taken against the officials involved.

Later, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav also inaugurated the ward offices in Ramgopalpet, Bholakpur, Tilak Nagar areas.

According to GHMC, each ward has been formed for a population of 40,000. The ward offices will be headed by Assistant Municipal Commissioners, responsible for overseeing various departments.

A dedicated team of 10 officers from departments such as road maintenance, sanitation, entomology, town planning, electricity, and water supply will operate from these offices from 10 am to 5 pm. The ward office set up in the city as part of decentralisation of administration is getting a good response to people’s problems.

The mayor explained that the ward administration officer will be responsible for sanitation, entomology, town planning, engineering, UCD, UBD, water board, electricity in the ward office.